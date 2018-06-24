TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- Multiple crews responded to a brush fire near Leander, Texas, Sunday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department reported it worked with Travis County Emergency Services District 1 to put out the large fire near 22800 Nameless Road. The Leander Fire Department, Lake Travis Firefighters and STAR Flight also assisted.

The AFD reported around 4:30 p.m. that several structures were threatened at first, but crews were beginning to make headway.

Brush fire near Nameless Road is contained, but crews are still working on some hot spots. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/J9PD8Y7dbN — Pattrik Perez KVUE (@PattrikPerez) June 24, 2018

By 5:50 p.m., officials said the fire had been contained and no structures were lost. STAR Flight was also released from the incident.

Travis County ESD stated the fire was likely caused by downed power lines.

