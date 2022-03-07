Multiple area agencies respond to a 200-acre fire near Florence

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

FLORENCE, Texas — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Florence on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Williamson County Emergency Communications was notified about a structure fire off Pecan Branch near Florence. That fire spread to approximately 200 acres, according to officials.

Later, at 6:45 p.m., Texas DPS communications was advised that the fire had reached the fence line of the DPS training facility near Florence. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Several agencies responded, including fire departments from Florence, Jarrell, Georgetown, Round Rock, Salado, Bartlett, as well as the Texas Forest Service, DPS, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, EMS and emergency management.

The public is asked not to fly drones in the area around the fire as drones impede helicopter activity fighting the fire.

