Mt. Zion Baptist Church's Rev. George Clark dead at 92

Community members and leaders remembered Clark through shared condolences on social media.

AUSTIN, Texas — Pastor Emeritus Dr. George V. Clark, who served over 50 years at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, has died.

The Rev. George Clark was a pillar in the community, not just in Austin but across the nation.

According to his obituary, Clark was born July 24, 1929, in Webberville, Texas, He attended Huston-Tillotson University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1958 and later an honorary doctorate. He would also attend The University of Texas to further his studies. He died on April 21.

“HT Alumnus, Rev. Dr. George V. Clark, you are the embodiment of a life well-lived. Sir, we salute you,” said Huston-Tillotson University on its Facebook page.

Rev. Clark was licensed and ordained to the gospel ministry by the College Heights Baptist Church. In 1970, Clark would become the pastor for Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

In his time at Mt. Zion, the church would grow, gaining two more lots allowing 1,500 members to attend service.

Rev. Clark played a role in the local community volunteering for organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Austin Council on Alcoholism.

A public viewing will be held Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist church at 1 p.m. A national, state and local celebration service at the St. James Baptist Church livestream can be found here on Friday. And a celebration of life will be hosted on Saturday.

Huston-Tillotson University celebrates the life and mourns the loss of our esteemed alum, Reverend Dr. George V. Clark.... Posted by Huston-Tillotson University on Tuesday, April 26, 2022