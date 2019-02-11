AUSTIN, Texas — A man is seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a motorcycle struck by a pickup truck around 4:15 p.m., with the motorcyclist initially pinned under the pickup.

The incident happened at the 3600 block of MoPac northbound.

A man in his 30s was declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

