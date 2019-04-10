LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Liberty Hill on Thursday night.

The crash happened at the 1000 block of County Road 288, just south of County Road 323A.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a single motorcycle.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

CR 288 will be closed for an extended period of time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

