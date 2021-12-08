Motorcyclist killed in Central Austin crash

The incident occurred early Thursday morning on North Lamar Boulevard near San Gabriel Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a Central Austin crash early Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said at 12:20 a.m. that the crash happened on North Lamar Boulevard near San Gabriel Street.

FINAL SAN GABRIEL ST / N LAMAR BLVD (23:58) #ATCEMSMedics have transported an adult trauma alert patient from a single motorcycle collision to Dell Seton with critical life threatening injuries. EMS no longer on scene. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 12, 2021

KVUE confirmed that an Austin police officer saw the motorcyclist lose control and crash. The officer stopped to perform life-saving measures.

The motorcyclist was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.