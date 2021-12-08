Motorcyclist killed in Central Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a Central Austin crash early Thursday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS said at 12:20 a.m. that the crash happened on North Lamar Boulevard near San Gabriel Street.
KVUE confirmed that an Austin police officer saw the motorcyclist lose control and crash. The officer stopped to perform life-saving measures.
The motorcyclist was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
