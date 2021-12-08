x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in Central Austin crash

The incident occurred early Thursday morning on North Lamar Boulevard near San Gabriel Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a Central Austin crash early Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said at 12:20 a.m. that the crash happened on North Lamar Boulevard near San Gabriel Street.

KVUE confirmed that an Austin police officer saw the motorcyclist lose control and crash. The officer stopped to perform life-saving measures.

The motorcyclist was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Change.org petition hopes to get City of Austin to cancel ACL Fest 2021

Austin-Travis County issue mask orders for public schools, City and County buildings

Austin Police Department investigating suspicious death off North Mopac

As Austin Public Health waits for staffing help, hospitals get creative with capacity issues