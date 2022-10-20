x
Motorcyclist dead after collision on I-35 ramp

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle on South Interstate 35 ramp early Thursday morning.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 20, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Services (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a motorcyclist that had collided with another vehicle on South I-35 Northbound to E Ben White Eastbound ramp.

When ATCEMS medics and the Austin Fire Department arrived on scene, personnel discovered that the "motorcyclist [had] possibly ejected off the flyover," ATCEMS stated.

Shortly thereafter, personnel received a "deceased on scene" pronouncement for the motorcyclist. 

No further details regarding the event are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

