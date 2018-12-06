DEL VALLE, Texas -- A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with an 18-wheeler, Austin-Travis County EMS reported.

According to ATCEMS, the collision occurred around 4:13 p.m. near 4400 E. SH 71 eastbound. Officials said a male estimated to be in his 60s was pronounced dead on scene. No other patients were reported.

Westbound SH 71 was completely shut down in both directions, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. The highway was reopened as of 9:19 p.m.

DPS is taking over the investigation.

