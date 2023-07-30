1 person dies after motorcycle hits another vehicle in head-on collision in West Travis County

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Volente Saturday night.

Officials with Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) report that just just after 7 p.m. Saturday, a person driving a motorcycle southbound in the 9200 block of Lime Creek Road veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

EMS attempted CPR to resuscitate the motorcyclist, but they were unsuccessful and pronounced the person dead on the scene.

No other information is currently available.