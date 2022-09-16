Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

Loremise Laiosie has called Austin home for nearly 30 years, but she says higher property taxes and inflation have made it difficult for her and her family.

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years.

“I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas.

She has called Austin home for 29 years.

"I love this city. Really, I love this city. I love Austin," Laiosie said.

But Laiosie, who is a caretaker, said it has been tough lately to support her family.

"Everything is very expensive," she said.

She talked about dealing with everything from a higher mortgage and taxes for her home.

"So [much] chaos, property tax, one minute it's jumping, you have to pay," she said.

On top of that, she said she is dealing with inflation.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices are up 8% over the last year. Things like cereal and bread went up 16% and meat went up 10%.

"Like I said, sir, it is very difficult for me, it is tough," she said.

She and other people in Austin are trying to get assistance when they can. This week, she got some food from Central Texas Food Bank. They provided 54 million meals to people in the community last year.

Laiosie said she is going to do whatever she can to continue to get by and keep a positive attitude.

"I am living in the faith right now," she said.

She is hoping all these costs go down soon.

