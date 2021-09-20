More people have been reported missing on Lake Travis this year than any in recent memory

Several bodies have been recovered from the lake just this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County officials are dealing with an increase in swimmers going missing on Lake Travis.

Ten people have gone missing on the lake this year – the most reports in recent memory. Several bodies have been recovered from Lake Travis just this month.

On Sept. 11, officials located the body of a man who was reported missing on Labor Day, Sept. 6. On Sept. 16, officials found the body of a man who was reported missing on Lake Travis on Aug. 7.

On Sept. 17, the Travis County Sheriff's Office reported that the bodies of two missing swimmers had been found in the lake. The men were reported missing on Aug. 28. The first body was found on Sept. 3, and the second on Sept. 5.

KVUE reported two body recoveries in July, one for a man reported missing on July 10, and one for a man reported missing on July 3. A body recovery was also reported back in April.

Travis County authorities are reminding everyone to wear a life jacket and pay close attention to debris in the lake.