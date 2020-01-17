AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing an elderly couple at their East Austin home in May 2018.

Morina Haywood, 37, was charged with attacking a 74-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife in their garage in the 5400 block of Claymoor Drive on May 22, 2018.

Police said when they arrived at the residence, they found the wife with stab wounds to her face and neck and a trail of blood leading into the garage. Police then found the husband with stab wounds to his face and neck.

The husband told police he was inside his garage when Haywood parked her vehicle in front of his house and walked towards him. Haywood then asked the husband for "salve" that she could use to treat a rash on her leg, but the husband informed her that he did not have any and walked away.

The husband said 15 minutes later, he was standing in his garage when Haywood started stabbing him. According to police, the husband then yelled for his wife's help. When the wife went into the garage to see what was going on, Haywood started stabbing her.

Police described Haywood as a "manic" and "delusional," and arrested her for being a danger to herself and others. Haywood told police she got high on PCP the night before and that her friend "lit her on fire."

The sentence on Friday was pursuant to a plea agreement between her attorney and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Haywood pleaded guilty to a separate stabbing incident in Austin on May 9, 2018, which was taken into consideration in sentencing.

Haywood also received a conviction in 2008 for stabbing another victim in the face.

