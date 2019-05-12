AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is related to the Austin Fire Department honoring firefighters.

The Austin Fire Department reported on Thursday that a heavy structure fire north of Austin likely left more than a dozen pets dead.

The fire had extended to the house next door when AFD arrived. Fortunately, no human injuries were reported.

The fire occurred at 12315 Bedrock Trail near Wells Branch. The call first came in around 1:20 p.m.

Officials said seven deceased cats and three deceased dogs were recovered, while three cats remain missing. The owner of the home operated a rescue service for animals.

According to the AFD, the fire has been ruled as accidental. It is believed it started from discarded smoking materials on the back patio.

Two will be displaced, an adult occupant and a teenager, from the house of origin. A neighboring home temporarily had a power outage but Austin Energy has since restored it. The second home only suffered minor exterior damage.

