A Texas company is recalling 410,985 pounds of beef brisket smoked sausage products that it sells at H-E-B because of an error on the ingredient label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service.

J Bar B Foods, based out of Waelder, Texas, did not declare on their product label that the sausage products contain pork casings, which can cause an allergic reaction in some individuals, the FSIS said.

According to the FSIS, officials discovered the problem on June 12, 2018, after a customer made a complaint.

FSIS said the ready-to-eat beef brisket smoked sausage products were shipped in Texas and produced on various dates from June 21, 2016, to May 29, 2018. They come in a 12-ounce package with a label that reads: "H-E-B Texas Heritage Sausage Smoked with Natural Hardwood Beef Brisket."

Health officials said they have not received any reports of illnesses due to people eating the product, but anyone who is concerned about their well being should contact their healthcare provider.

The FSIS said they are concerned that some customers kept the products in their freezers. If so, the FSIS said people should throw the products away or return them to the store.

