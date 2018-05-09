AUSTIN — Another holiday has come and gone, but the warning from local police, isn't going anywhere. If you drink and drive, you suffer the consequences.

Within the 17 days of the Labor Day No Refusal period, officers arrested 210 people they accused of driving while intoxicated.

Of those, 34 people had breath tests higher than .15 -- nearly double the legal limit. Fourteen people who were charged had one prior DWI conviction. And eight people who were arrested for driving while intoxicated had a child in their car at the time.

