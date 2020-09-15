Additional sexual assault victims sue Austin police, Travis County DA

The suit comes about two years after eight other women made similar claims against local officials.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two years after eight women filed a lawsuit against City of Austin and Travis County officials accusing them of failing to investigate and prosecute their cases properly, four more women have filed a lawsuit making similar claims.

Earlier this year, a federal judge dismissed the women's case. It remains on appeal.

In the newest suit, the four women list the following parties as defendants:

City of Austin

Travis County DA Margarate Moore

Former Travis County DA Rosemary Lehmberg

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo

Travis County

RELATED:

"At its core, this case asks whether the Austin Police Department and Travis County District Attorney’s Office can systematically refuse to investigate sex crimes against women based on biased assumptions about their gender," the lawsuit states. "The answer to that question under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is unambiguously no. Yet, for years female victims of sexual assault in Austin have been disbelieved, dismissed, and denigrated by the APD and DA’s Office."

The suit lists allegations such as taking years to test rape kits, officers and DAs suggesting that survivors are lying about their assaults, refusing to provide victims with access to their own police reports and case files, among many others.

"It is impossible to distill the allegations and experiences detailed herein into a succinct and singular premise, but the experiences survivors have had with the APD and DA’s Office are universal in the sense that they received little support and no justice at all from government officials sworn to protect them and the public," the suit states.

The document also brings attention to an Austin Police Association social media post made earlier this month stating that there are only 19 sex crimes detectives at the APD, meaning there are only enough detectives to full investigate and process half of the city's reported sexual assault cases

"This isn't a new issue, it’s an issue that has been plaguing the community since any of us can remember," the post says. "Our detectives are tired of telling survivors, 'I’m trying to get to your case as fast as I can.' The real solution has always been the same, adequate staffing, and now is the time to fix it."

KVUE has reached out to the defendants for a statement. This story will be updated if received.