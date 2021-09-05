1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and another was injured in a rollover crash Sunday on MoPac Expressway, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS said medics responded to the 15015 to 15233 block of Loop 1 for reports of a rollover collision with possible ejections. ATCEMS said 911 callers reported one person possibly deceased with CPR in progress.

Austin fire officials later confirmed there were at least two people involved in the crash, and CPR was being performed on one of them. ATCEMS said that victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim of the crash was transported to St. David's Round Rock with serious injuries.