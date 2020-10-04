AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video about the future of the MoPac Express Lane was published in December 2019.

There is a lot less traffic on Austin roads as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders issued by local governments.

Now, there are numbers to prove it.

According to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, there was a decrease in transactions by about 46% for its MoPac Express Lane in March 2020 compared with March 2019.

In March 2019, there were 1,113,830 transactions on the express lane. However, in March 2020, that number dropped dramatically to 605,037.

The agency defines a transaction as every time a driver passes through a toll.

The rest of CTRMA's toll system saw about a 10% decrease in transactions in March 2020, according to the agency.

In March 2019, there were 8,601,637 transactions through its toll system. That number dropped to 7,762,017 in March 2020.

The first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on March 4. In Austin-Travis County, the first two cases were reported on March 13. Stay-at-home orders for Austin and Travis County went into effect on March 25.

