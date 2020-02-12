1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle crashes into construction zone on Mopac

The incident occurred on the Mopac Expressway just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another four are injured after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a construction zone on the Mopac Expressway.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 10 p.m. that multiple ambulances and other first responder assets were responding to 12200 North Mopac Expressway southbound. ATCEMS said there were reports that a vehicle had crashed into a construction zone and there were four to five pedestrian patients.

A few minutes later, ATCEMS said the incident had turned into a vehicle rescue because the driver of the vehicle was pinned inside.

At 10:06 p.m., ATCEMS said medics had declared one patient dead at the scene and the other four patients trauma alerts. One of the patients has been transported to St. David's Medical Center in Round Rock with critical, life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE3 12200 N Mopac Expy Sb: 1st adult patient to Round Rock has critical life threatening injuries. Remaining patients will be transported to both Round Rock & Dell. Avoid the area, expect extended closures. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 2, 2020

At around 10:25 p.m., ATCEMS said the second patient has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, the third to St. David's in Round Rock with potentially serious injuries and the fourth patient has been taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and expect closures.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.