One dead in vehicle-motorcycle crash on MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died Wednesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).
ATCEMS said medics responded to the collision at approximately 10:38 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound service road of MoPac Expressway near William Cannon Drive.
ATCEMS initially reported that medics were administering CPR to the victim, but later tweeted the person had died.
Drivers should expect extended delays in the area, ATCEMS said.
No further information was available.
