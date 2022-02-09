x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in vehicle-motorcycle crash on MoPac

EMS officials said the crash happened at approximately 10:38 a.m. on the service road of MoPac near William Cannon Drive.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died Wednesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). 

ATCEMS said medics responded to the collision at approximately 10:38 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound service road of MoPac Expressway near William Cannon Drive. 

ATCEMS initially reported that medics were administering CPR to the victim, but later tweeted the person had died.

Drivers should expect extended delays in the area, ATCEMS said. 

No further information was available.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

North Austin hotel to be converted into homeless housing community

'I was floored ... that seems not helpful' | Domestic violence survivor says she was told it would take 30 days to start intake process

FOREVER #13: East Texas high school basketball player dies during game

In Other News

North Austin hotel will be converted into housing for homeless individuals