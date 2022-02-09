One dead in vehicle-motorcycle crash on MoPac

EMS officials said the crash happened at approximately 10:38 a.m. on the service road of MoPac near William Cannon Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died Wednesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS said medics responded to the collision at approximately 10:38 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound service road of MoPac Expressway near William Cannon Drive.

ATCEMS initially reported that medics were administering CPR to the victim, but later tweeted the person had died.

Drivers should expect extended delays in the area, ATCEMS said.

No further information was available.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Vehicle vs Motorcycle collision at S MOPAC EXPY SVRD NB / W WILLIAM CANNON DR: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays around the scene. No other information is available. pic.twitter.com/BMOeWN9cF8 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 9, 2022

