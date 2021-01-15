How to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Austin area

Here are just a few events happening on Monday to mark the day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and we would traditionally see a big parade, but not this year.

However, there are still ways you can mark the holiday. Here are just a few.

The Austin Area Heritage Council will hold an in-car rally starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The event will take place in the parking lot of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 3417 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. If you would like to take part, you need to register your car prior to the event. You can also stream it on Facebook.

The Bastrop County Monument Relocation Committee is raising money with a virtual concert. Country superstars The Chicks will headline the music festival, which also features speakers. The Move Forward Virtual Music Fest will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube.

Taylor's 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community March will be held virtually this year. A video commemoration will premiere on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 9 a.m. on Monday. The video will also be broadcast on the City’s cable access channel, Channel 99, starting at 9 a.m. and will repeat until 11:30 a.m.