Misting tents, chilled water available in Republic Square for Austinites to cool off

The tents can provide much-needed heat relief that can be up to 30 degrees cooler, according to city officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is providing a new way to cool off this summer.

Misting tents are now in Republic Square and open until 6 p.m. each day. The City is also handing out chilled water in the square.

The tents can provide much-needed heat relief that can be up to 30 degrees cooler, according to city officials.

The City says libraries will be used as heat relief centers and will have extend hours for those trying to get some immediate relief.

To prevent heat illness, city officials urge residents to take frequent breaks and drink lots of water to help people stay cool.

“As the temperature and heat in Central Texas have become more dangerous, we are asking you to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and your pets,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. “Residents can find heat-related resources in 12 languages online at austintexas.gov/alerts that will help provide you information on how you can stay safer during this time.”

To date, at least 13 heat-related deaths have been reported in Texas this year, but as of Friday, no heat-related deaths have been reported in Austin this summer.

June 2023 heat-related illnesses doubled from June last year, and EMS calls in July of this year have dramatically increased in volume. Recommendations on how to stop heat-related illnesses include learning the signs and symptoms of being overheated and acting quickly by moving the person, then cooling the person down and calling 911, and being sure to take care of one another, especially young children and the elderly.