KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has requested the public's help finding 15-year-old John-Daius Monsevais from Kyle, Texas, who has been missing since Sept. 30.

Monsevais was last seen in the Austin area, according to HCSO. They ask that if he is seen, or his whereabouts are known, that you notify law enforcement.

If you have information regarding this case, HCSO asks you to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.Walhert@co.hays.tx.us, or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-324-8477. Tips can also be submitted to an online tipline.

