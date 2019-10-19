WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A missing 14-year-old Williamson County girl is believed to be with a 15-year-old runaway boy.

Candece Dixon was last seen on Thursday night near Highway 183 and FM 620 in Austin, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday. She was reported missing on Friday.

It is believed she is with runaway Sean Mackins.

Candece was last seen wearing a gray onesie and white Fila sneakers.

Sean was last seen in a maroon shirt, black pants and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Kim Kardashian West asks Gov. Abbott to intervene in scheduled execution of Rodney Reed

Watch: Powerful video shows coach hugging high school student moments after disarming him

Shaquille O'Neal pays rent for paralyzed boy's family