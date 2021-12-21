x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin police looking for missing teen

Javier Basoria, 18, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing since Monday morning.

Javier Basoria was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 20. He was last seen at a residence in the 400 block of Chaparral Road in Austin at around 8 a.m.

There is an immediate concern for Basoria's well-being due to a medical condition.

Credit: Austin Police Department

He is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and 450 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It's not clear what clothing he could be wearing, but he is likely wearing sandals.

If you see Basoria or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin health officials updating City's COVID-19 staging thresholds

Austin-area COVID-19 cases up 95% from a week ago, but hospitals in good shape

Austin police looking for suspect in child sexual assault investigation

Big warm-up this week; 80s in the forecast by Christmas Eve

In Other News

No fireworks shortages reported for New Year's in Central Texas