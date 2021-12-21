Austin police looking for missing teen

Javier Basoria, 18, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing since Monday morning.

Javier Basoria was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 20. He was last seen at a residence in the 400 block of Chaparral Road in Austin at around 8 a.m.

There is an immediate concern for Basoria's well-being due to a medical condition.

He is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and 450 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It's not clear what clothing he could be wearing, but he is likely wearing sandals.

If you see Basoria or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.