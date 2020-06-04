WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on April 4.

Police said Miguel was last seen in Hutto at approximately 12:30 p.m. at 128 Purple Sage. WCSO did not provide a last name for Miguel.

If you have seen him, WCSO asks you to call 512-943-1300.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin recovery clinic seeing increase in calls of people drinking to cope with stress during outbreak

Medical expert shares what treatments are being attempted on COVID-19

Austin police officers required to wear masks amid COVID-19, Chief Manley says

Man charged with murder, tampering with evidence in missing Austin woman's death

Ronnie Earle, former Travis County District Attorney, dies at 78

Texas Longhorns hire new women's basketball coach

How to keep your devices safe from hackers while working from home during COVID-19 crisis

Austin H-E-B employee tests positive for coronavirus