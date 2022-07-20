x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Swimmer dies after going missing on Lake Travis

Despite CPR efforts from first responders, the swimmer did not survive, rescuers said.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A swimmer died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the water at Lake Travis.

Around 2:40 p.m., Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR) said its crews, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a missing swimmer in Lake Travis near Bob Wentz Park.

Rescuers located the swimmer and pulled them from the water to conduct CPR.

Around 3:40 p.m., LTFR said that despite CPR efforts from fire responders, the swimmer did not survive.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Typhoon Texas to dump 15,000 pounds of ice into wave pool for the 'ultimate cool down'

'The time to fight for Texas is now' | 'Mothers Against Greg Abbott' goes viral over attack ad

California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

Paid Advertisement