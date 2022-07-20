Swimmer dies after going missing on Lake Travis

Despite CPR efforts from first responders, the swimmer did not survive, rescuers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — A swimmer died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the water at Lake Travis.

Around 2:40 p.m., Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR) said its crews, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a missing swimmer in Lake Travis near Bob Wentz Park.

Rescuers located the swimmer and pulled them from the water to conduct CPR.

Around 3:40 p.m., LTFR said that despite CPR efforts from fire responders, the swimmer did not survive.

No other information is available at this time.