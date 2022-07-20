Swimmer dies after going missing on Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — A swimmer died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the water at Lake Travis.
Around 2:40 p.m., Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR) said its crews, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a missing swimmer in Lake Travis near Bob Wentz Park.
Rescuers located the swimmer and pulled them from the water to conduct CPR.
Around 3:40 p.m., LTFR said that despite CPR efforts from fire responders, the swimmer did not survive.
No other information is available at this time.
