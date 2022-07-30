Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro

In a news release, the Comal County Sheriff's Office also said they believe the body belongs to DiMambro based on specific characteristics.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive.

DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.

Herr is with Search and Support San Antonio. The group formed during the highly publicized disappearance of Andreen McDonald in 2019.

Herr offered his assistance when he heard DJ Seeger, owner of Seeger Water, was planning a search on a private ranch near DiMambro's home. Herr said he reached out to the land owner and arranged for them to meet on Friday evening to walk the property.

Herr figured since DiMambro was last seen wearing flip flops, she may not have gone very far from her residence.

"I had been searching earlier that day with Mr. Seeger but he had a service call to go to, so me and the land owner searched the property and we found her remains in the bottom of a dried out ravine," said Herr.

Herr said the body was faced down, decomposed and appeared naked. However, he knew it was DiMambro based off two tattoos located on her neck and back.

"We are pretty sure that it is her," he said.

He reported the body to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, the sent a news release saying investigators also believe the body to be DiMambro's based on specific physical characteristics.

An autopsy has been ordered and the remains have been sent to Travis County in order to receive a positive identification, the release says.

In a phone call to CCSO, public information officer Jennifer Riggs said the investigation into DiMambro's disappearance remains ongoing. Riggs could not provide more details on the condition of the body.

While Herr said his discovery was shocking, he also was relieved to find the remains.

"It was mostly relieving that the family would have some relief knowing what had happened with their daughter," he said.

KENS 5 reached out to the DiMambro family for comment. Her aunt Lisa DiMambro said the news was still raw.

DiMambro's mother posted this video on her YouTube page: