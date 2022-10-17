The local nonprofits helping in missing persons searches

Texas Equusearch and Project Absentis are among the organizations that assist in search efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — There are number of nonprofits that help in the search for missing loves ones in Texas.

One of those includes Texas EquuSearch. It has helped find more than 400 missing persons alive.

Another nonprofit organization in Texas is called Project Absentis. The director is Abel Peña. His organization is made up of former FBI and law enforcement. It helps set up social media pages to bring awareness to the missing person. The teams also conduct interviews and neighborhood canvases.

"We will do our part because it is a much-needed resource. There is quite a number of folks that go missing yearly. Just the number of missing people and lack of resources available to police to continue searching for these people, it drains police departments, and that's where we come in to try to help out,” said Peña.



According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are more than 2,000 open missing person cases in Texas.