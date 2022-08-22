Police searching for missing man last seen in southeast Austin

There are concerns for Ted Fisher's welfare due to his health conditions, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old man missing since Saturday, Aug. 20.

Ted Fisher was last seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said.

Due to Fisher’s health conditions, there are concerns for his immediate welfare.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. His left eye has a noticeable cataract.

Fisher was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red lettering, dark gray slacks, black socks and sandals.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.