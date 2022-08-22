x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for missing man last seen in southeast Austin

There are concerns for Ted Fisher's welfare due to his health conditions, police said.
Credit: Austin Police Department
Ted Fisher

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old man missing since Saturday, Aug. 20.

Ted Fisher was last seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said.

Due to Fisher’s health conditions, there are concerns for his immediate welfare.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. His left eye has a noticeable cataract.

Fisher was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red lettering, dark gray slacks, black socks and sandals.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

RADAR: Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect

Fauci, nation's top infectious disease expert, announces retirement

Austin police release footage in shooting of carjacking suspect

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Safety precautions in place around UT Austin's campus

Before You Leave, Check This Out