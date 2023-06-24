Police searching for Austin man missing since Monday afternoon

Paul Dominguez was last seen walking to the Menchaca Branch Library at 5500 Menchaca Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 71-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon.

Paul Dominguez was reported missing on Friday.

Dominguez was last seen on June 19 around 4 p.m. leaving the 4600 block of Lennox Dr. walking to the Menchaca Branch Library at 5500 Menchaca Road.

He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

There are concerns for his immediate welfare, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.