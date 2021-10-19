Concerns for welfare of missing Austin man last seen Monday morning

Police said 47-year-old Elbert Chiu was last seen around 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lamar Square Drive in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing man last seen on Monday morning.

Police said 47-year-old Elbert Chiu was last seen around 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lamar Square Drive in South Austin.

Due to his health conditions, there are concerns for his immediate welfare.

Chiu is described as an Asian man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He prefers to be called “Elbi,” police said.

Anyone who sees Chiu is asked to call 911 immediately. If you have information on his whereabouts, call police at 512-974-5250.