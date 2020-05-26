Hays County Sheriff's Office seeking missing man in Buda

The man was last seen in the Sunfield subdivision. Officials said he seemed disoriented the last time he spoke to family.

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing Tuesday in the Sunfield subdivision of Buda, Texas.

Around 1 p.m., officials said 46-year-old Alfred Torres III went for a walk with a two-way radio. He made contact with a family member and he reportedly appeared disoriented, saying he could see the Cabela's store in the distance and he was going to walk to it. The family said they have not heard from him since.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a grey "Moonshine" hat, a grey "Goonies" T-shirt, blue basketball shorts, a blue, Dallas Cowboys face mask, black-rimmed glasses and white tennis shoes.

Officials said he suffers from medical conditions that require daily medication, which he is currently without.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 512-393-7896 or contact Detective David Marshall at 512-393-7896.