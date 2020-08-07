Hays County Sheriff's Office seeking missing 13-year-old

Natalie Osoria was last seen Tuesday in the area of Goforth and Bebee Road in Kyle.

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a girl reported missing on Tuesday.

Natalie Osoria, 13, was last seen around 11 p.m. at her home near Goforth and Bebee Road in Kyle. She has not been in contact with her family since.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and green shorts. She has red, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her right arm consisting of four dots and the name "Alma."

Officials said Osoria requires daily medication, which she did not take with her.

The girl is entered as a runaway and could possibly be in the company of an unknown male.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office at 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO-2048758. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477. Tips can also be submitted online P3tips.com.