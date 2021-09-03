Austin police looking for missing endangered senior

Elizondo Juan Salazar, 76, was last seen Thursday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a senior citizen who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police said 76-year-old Elizondo Juan Salazar was reported missing Thursday, Sept. 2, at approximately 8:40 p.m. He was last seen at 4806 Filey Cove at approximately 1 p.m.

Police said that there is a concern for Salazar's immediate welfare due to his health conditions.

Salazar is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He is driving a 1996 Silver Chevrolet suburban with the Texas license plate JWH1522.

If you see Salazar, please call 911 immediately.