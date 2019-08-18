AUSTIN, Texas — Police in Elgin are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Austin on Monday.

Alex Aviles was reported missing on Thursday by his daughter and girlfriend.

He was last seen on Aug. 12 around 8:40 p.m. while dropping off his girlfriend in Austin.

Police said Aviles was wearing a black T-shirt with the word Levi printed on the front, dark pants and a gold chain necklace.

Aviles was driving a company truck, reportedly a 2003 Ford F-250 white, single-cab truck with temporary paper tags.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (512) 285-5757.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

NFL running back, former Longhorn Cedric Benson killed in West Austin motorcycle crash

Neighbors call Austin intersection where Cedric Benson died dangerous

The Last Word: Austin ISD's new dress code won't prepare students for the future