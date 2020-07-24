Concerns for safety of Cedar Park man missing since Tuesday

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on Tuesday, July 21.
Edward Lee Gibson, 58, left his home in Cedar Park without his required medications, police said.
He is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 to 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.
There are concerns for his safety due to several serious medical conditions.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 512-260-4636.
