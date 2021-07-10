Grimes County boy missing after reportedly chasing dog into woods

Christopher Ramirez' mother believes her son was kidnapped, but sheriff deputies say there is no evidence of an abduction at this time.

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — The heartbroken mother of 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez said she believes the missing boy was kidnapped while chasing his dog into the woods in Grimes County.

Grimes County Sheriff's Office said they’re looking at all possibilities, but at the moment, there is no indication Christopher was abducted.

More than 24 hours since his disappearance, the FBI and several other agencies have joined the search for the child.

Christopher was last seen on Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is Spanish-speaking only but responds to his name.

During a press conference Thursday, the child's mother made a tearful plea for help finding her son.

Absolutely heartbreaking. Christopher Ramirez’s mother is pleading for help finding her son. He’s been missing for more than 24 hours.



She says her heart is broken. She says she feels someone took her son.

It's a missing child case that has shaken up residents and neighbors in the area. Dozens of community members are stepping up and helping law enforcement and first responders in the search.

K-9 units with TDCJ as well as DPS helicopters have been working with authorities on the ground.

Christopher was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts and has red mickey mouse shoes. He is 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

The boy’s family told authorities he was playing with a neighbor's dog and may have followed it into surrounding wooded area while they were bringing in groceries.

The search for Christopher Ramirez,3, continues in Grimes County this morning.



Family members tell police the boy was playing with a neighbors dog & may have followed it into a nearby wooded area.

Investigators have been combing through that heavily wooded area near the home.

Several agencies are on scene to provide support, including a dive and rescue team to help search any bodies of water.

Authorities said members of Ramirez's family told them that he likes to play in vehicles, so the search team gathered and decided they would once again search each and every vehicle throughout the subdivision.

Update: Officials redirected there attention to neighbors' properties and surrounding areas. Officials said Christopher likes to play in cars. The search team is going to search all vehicles, sheds, pools, and any other hiding spots near by.

Teams will also be searching all sheds, pools and other places that look like good hiding spots.

Grimes County Sheriff Donald G. Sowell said he does not have any reason to believe there is foul play involved and says authorities will not stop until Ramirez is found.