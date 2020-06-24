Police seeking missing child in East Austin

Joshua Alexander, 9, was last seen Wednesday morning on Perlita Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 9-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in East Austin.

Joshua Alexander was last seen at his home around 9:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Perlita Drive. Officials said he has a medical condition that creates a concern for his welfare.

He is described as a black male, 4 feet, 6 inches tall, 60 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a Jordan logo, along with dark shorts.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 9-1-1.