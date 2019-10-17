BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl last seen on Saturday in the Red Rock area.

Jennifer Lopez Flores, 17, may be in the Austin area, the sheriff’s office said.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Conor Brown at (512) 549-5034 or email conor.brown@co.bastrop.tx.us.

