Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger.
Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive.
Barfield's family told police she has nonverbal autism and that they are concerned about her welfare.
Police provided the following description:
- 27 years old
- Black female
- 5 feet, 10 inches tall
- 260 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and pink pants. She was wearing her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: