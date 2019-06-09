AUSTIN, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published in 2018.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in early August.

The APD said that on Aug. 9, Robin Hatcher, 52, was seen walking in the 8900 block of N. Lamar Blvd. near Payton Gin Road. That was the last time she was seen, police said.

Hatcher is described as being 5 foot 8 inches and 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She may be with a man identified by APD as Paul Ray Adams, 37, who is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Robin Hatcher was last seen walking along North Lamar Boulevard.

Authorities are concerned for her welfare because she has health conditions.

Authorities noted that she frequently uses the bus for transportation.

