AUSTIN, Texas — A man police reported was missing on Saturday has been found safe.

Police reported that Baxter Womack was last seen in his gray, 2002 Ford F-150 headed towards Dale, Texas, from Beverly Skyline Drive.

Womack is 88 years old and suffers from memory problems. As a result, police said Womack might be confused and asked the public to call 911 to report any information.

Luckily, on Sunday evening, the Austin Police Department said he has been located and thanked the public for their help in searching for him.

