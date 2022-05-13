Authorities searching for 14-year-old who left her home May 8

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said Kaylinn Rain Seay could be in Wimberley or San Marcos.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kaylinn Rain Seay.

According to the sheriff's office, Seay left her home in Wimberley on May 8. She has previously left home, but officials said this is the first time she has not returned.

Seay is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing an oversized black shirt, blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

She is believed to be in Wimberley or San Marcos, the HCSO said.

Anyone with information regarding Seay's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective D. Treviño at 512-393-7896 or daisy.trevino@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-27174.

