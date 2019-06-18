ROUND ROCK, Texas — UPDATE: Justin Kyle was found safe near the 1700 block of Latigo Trace around 4:20 p.m. He will be checked by EMS.

BACKGROUND:

The Round Rock Police Department needs help locating a 14-year-old who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said Justin Kyle was last seen near 900 Round Rock Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Officials said he has autism.

KVUE originally reported that the boy was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark shorts and flip flops, based on a tweet from Round Rock police. But police issued an update that he is now believed to be wearing gray basketball shorts with black stripes, a green shirt with a leaf print and tennis shoes.

Call 911 if you see him.

