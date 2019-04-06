AUSTIN, Texas — A missing 13-year-old girl who ran away from home with her 8-year-old sister has returned home safely, police said on Tuesday evening.

Mariah Cardenas, 13, and Savanah Frausto, 8, were reported missing after they ran away from the 10100 block of Brownie Drive on Sunday. Savanah returned home on Tuesday morning, and Mariah is now home and safe, police said.

Investigators said Mariah ran away from home Sunday and took her sister with her.

Police thanked the public for their help in finding the two young girls.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Don't worry,' Texas governor reassures plumbers after lawmakers abolish regulating agency

Maya Maxwell, suspected accomplice to killing of two Temple friends, gives birth behind bars

Rainy Wednesday in store for Central Texas