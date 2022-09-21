Austin police looking for missing 1-month-old

The baby was last seen with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing infant last seen with his teenage mother.

The missing persons case for 1-month-old Jamire Hardin was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:03 p.m. The baby was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Dr. in northeast Austin with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.

Hardin's family is concerned about his wellbeing, according to police.

APD Seeking Community Assistance in Locating Missing Child - https://t.co/TApkHkoSiY pic.twitter.com/Z2OqvTEnlt — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 21, 2022

Hardin-Doucet is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 180 pounds with red dye-colored hair. The infant is described as 21 inches long and 9 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

