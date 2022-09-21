Austin police looking for missing 1-month-old

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing infant last seen with his teenage mother.
The missing persons case for 1-month-old Jamire Hardin was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:03 p.m. The baby was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Dr. in northeast Austin with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.
Hardin's family is concerned about his wellbeing, according to police.
Hardin-Doucet is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 180 pounds with red dye-colored hair. The infant is described as 21 inches long and 9 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
