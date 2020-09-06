x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

local

Manor resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery 'Loteria' game ticket

The winner wishes to remain anonymous, the lottery said.

MANOR, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in 2019.

A Manor resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch game Million Dollar Loteria.

On Tuesday, Texas Lottery said the lucky ticket was purchased at Minimax Food Mart #2 at 1033 E. Howard Lane in Austin.

The winning ticket was the first of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Million Dollar Loteria game, which offers more than $180 million in total prizes.

RELATED: San Angelo man claims $5 million prize from Texas Lottery scratch game

While the overall odds of winning any prize in the Loteria game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes, don’t get your hopes up – the top prize odds are about one in 2 million.

The winner wishes to remain anonymous, the lottery said.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Some Williamson County commissioners call for Sheriff Robert Chody to resign

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott distributes additional round of Remdesivir across Austin area

‘I can’t breathe!’ | Video released from 2019 death of Austin-area black man in deputies’ custody