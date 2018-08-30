Yazmin Juárez, 20, left Guatemala last spring with her 19-month-old daughter, Mariee, because she feared for their safety. Now, Juárez is planning to sue the U.S. government, among other entities, after Mariee fell ill in a South Texas detention facility and died weeks later.

The law firm representing Juárez said in a statement that medical staff at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley neglected Mariee.

“Those responsible for providing safe, sanitary conditions and proper medical care failed this little girl, and it caused her to die a painful death. Mariee Juárez entered Dilley a healthy baby girl and 20 days later was discharged a gravely ill child with a life-threatening respiratory infection,” Stanton Jones, partner at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Arnold & Porter, said in the statement.

