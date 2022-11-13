Austin-area pups fetch new world record at Mighty Texas Dog Walk

When it comes to the record for "world’s largest coloring book," Austin is top dog.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of dogs and their owners put their best paw forward on Sunday to retrieve the record for the “world’s largest coloring book” at the 22nd annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk in Austin.

The pups took over the Camp Mabry Parade Grounds on West 35th Street for the event, which benefits local nonprofit Service Dogs, Inc., an organization that adopts dogs from shelters and trains them to become service dogs for wounded veterans and Texans with disabilities, all for free.

The event included free swag, tips from vets and trainers, games, costume contests and a scenic one-mile walk.

China currently holds the record for world’s largest coloring book at 182 square feet, 53 square inches. Austin’s coloring book measured 15 feet by 13 feet, or 195 square feet.

The dog walk’s entry was so big, Lamar Advertising, a billboard company, had to print it, Service Dogs, Inc. founder Sheri Soltes said. Guests were invited to color the colossal coloring book while their dogs enjoyed the event.

Previously, the Mighty Dog Walk set records for “most dogs walked,” “biggest cake for dogs” and “biggest fur ball,” among others.

“I founded SDI in 1988 on the principles of using dogs that needed a second chance and also providing the dogs to clients free of charge,” said Soltes. “Thanks to Austin dog lovers, we can keep saving dogs and changing lives.”